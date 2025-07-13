CineFestival San Antonio honors Selena with a documentary showcasing never-before-seen home videos

CineFestival San Antonio, the longest-running Latino film festival in the country, returned over the weekend with the world premiere of the tribute film “Selena y Los Dinos.”

“Selena y Los Dinos” honors the iconic Tejano band and features never-before-seen footage of Selena.

The film chronicles Selena’s life and legacy, including moments from her life on tour and home videos that have not been released from the musician’s family archives.

“Selena y Los Dinos” is executive produced by Selena’s siblings Suzette and AB Quintanilla III and directed by five-time Emmy nominee Isabel Castro.

On Saturday, Suzette Quintanilla said the team was excited to be at CineFestival, as “San Antonio is like our second home.”

Earlier this year, the film won the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Archival Storytelling at the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary was screened in January, 30 years after Selena’s death.

The film also premiered in March at South By Southwest in Austin.

