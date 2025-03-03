New Selena documentary to premiere at SXSW

SAN ANTONIO – A new documentary about the Queen of Tejano, “Selena y los Dinos,” is premiering at South By Southwest in Austin.

The film first debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in February.

Fans had the opportunity to buy tickets for a virtual screening of the film. However, according to TikTok users who purchased tickets, the film was taken down from the Sundance website after clips were leaked online.

Days after the incident, KSAT caught up with Selena’s widow, Chris Pérez, as part of an upcoming special “Siempre Selena: Celebrating a Legacy.”

He told KSAT reporter Erica Hernandez that the new documentary will showcase a different side of the late Tejano star.

The film is comprised of never-before-seen home videos by the Quintanilla family. Isabel Castro directed the project, with siblings Suzette and A.B. Quintanilla serving as executive producers.

Sundance’s website says “the warmth of the home videos is like sitting with the Quintanillas and reliving their journey firsthand.”

Watch Pérez discuss the documentary in the video above.

KSAT will air a special project honoring Selena at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 27.

The program includes appearances by familiar faces such as Pérez, his band Grupo Metál, and Shelly Lares, along with an exclusive interview with Selena’s fashion designer, Martin Gomez. It will also highlight Latin Grammy-nominated artists, TikTok influencers, business owners, and additional San Antonio fans inspired by Selena.

The special “Siempre Selena: Celebrating a Legacy” is hosted by Hernandez and Jen Tobias-Struski from “SA Live.”

Read also: