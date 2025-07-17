KSAT will air Together for Texas benefit concert featuring Lyle Lovett, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias for flood recovery

KSAT will broadcast the Together for Texas benefit concert on Aug. 18 at the Tobin Center in San Antonio to aid Texas Hill Country communities recovering from the July 4 floods. The event, featuring artists like Lyle Lovett and Gabriel Iglesias, aims to raise funds for the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, with proceeds supporting verified relief efforts in affected areas. The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, the Kerrville Folk Festival and Arcadia Live Theater are organizing the concert.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT will broadcast the Together for Texas benefit concert, featuring performances by Lyle Lovett and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, to help Texas Hill Country communities recovering from the July 4 floods.

The event is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in downtown San Antonio. KSAT is a media sponsor.

KSAT will air the benefit concert on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.

The benefit concert on Aug. 18 will include performances by:

Lyle Lovett

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Los Lonely Boys

Reckless Kelly

John Baumann

Bri Bagwell

All net proceeds from the event will go directly to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, managed by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, according to a news release. Funds will support verified rescue, relief and recovery efforts in Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt, Center Point, Comfort and other impacted communities.

Tickets start at $75. A $35 general admission ticket offers access to a simulcast of the concert on the Tobin Center’s Will Naylor Smith Riverwalk Plaza.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone at 210-223-8624, or in person at The Tobin Center Box Office, 100 Auditorium Circle.

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, the Kerrville Folk Festival and Arcadia Live Theater are organizing the concert. The event is presented by The Will Smith Foundation and Frost Bank and will feature Texas comedian Steve Treviño as the host.

“At The Tobin Center, we believe in the power of the arts to bring people together, especially in times of need,” Tobin Center President and CEO Michael Fresher said in the release. “Together for Texas is more than a concert, it’s a call to stand with our Hill Country neighbors as they begin the long road to recovery. We’re proud to partner with organizations and artists across the region to turn compassion into meaningful action.”

Those unable to attend can support the relief efforts by donating through the Tobin Center website event page. All proceeds will benefit the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Read KSAT’s latest coverage of the Hill Country floods here.