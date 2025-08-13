Where to watch ABC programming preempted by Together for Texas benefit concert on KSAT

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT will broadcast the Together for Texas benefit concert, featuring performances by Lyle Lovett and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, to help Texas Hill Country communities recovering from the July 4 floods.

>> KSAT will air Together for Texas benefit concert featuring Lyle Lovett, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias for flood recovery

Recommended Videos

The event is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18, at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in downtown San Antonio. KSAT is a media sponsor.

KSAT will air the benefit concert on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.

As a result, ABC programs that typically air on Monday nights will be shown at a different time than usual.

Here are the TV listings with the dates and times for the shows that will be preempted by KSAT’s Together for Texas coverage:

“Bachelor in Paradise” will air at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19

“Are You My First?” will air at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20

Click here to view program listings on KSAT.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.