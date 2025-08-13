Skip to main content
Where to watch ABC programming preempted by Together for Texas benefit concert on KSAT

KSAT will air the Together for Texas benefit concert featuring Lyle Lovett, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias on Monday at 7 p.m.

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

KSAT Logo (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT will broadcast the Together for Texas benefit concert, featuring performances by Lyle Lovett and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, to help Texas Hill Country communities recovering from the July 4 floods.

The event is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18, at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in downtown San Antonio. KSAT is a media sponsor.

KSAT will air the benefit concert on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.

As a result, ABC programs that typically air on Monday nights will be shown at a different time than usual.

Here are the TV listings with the dates and times for the shows that will be preempted by KSAT’s Together for Texas coverage:

  • “Bachelor in Paradise” will air at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19
  • “Are You My First?” will air at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20

Click here to view program listings on KSAT.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

