Affidavit: Ex-Jubilee Lakeview teacher arrested for taking invasive pictures of a 7-year-old student

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A now-former Jubilee Lakeview teacher was arrested for allegedly taking pictures under a 7-year-old student’s skirt, according to a San Antonio police arrest affidavit.

Augustine Rendon, 29, was taken into custody on July 7 and charged with invasive visual recording, a state jail felony, court records show.

The elementary student told her mother that Rendon called her up to his desk and began taking photos underneath her skirt, the affidavit states.

“The victim told her mother that the defendant (Rendon) had his phone on his desk but then moved his phone to his lap with the phone’s camera lens facing up toward the victim,” according to the affidavit.

The victim also told investigators she heard the phone’s camera shutter going off.

Authorities then issued a search warrant and found eight images on Rendon’s phone that were taken at the time of the incident.

According to the SAPD detective who wrote the affidavit, six of the eight images showed the “intimate area” underneath a skirt.

Lorraine De Leon, the regional associate superintendent at Jubilee Lakeview, told KSAT that the school removed Rendon “immediately” when the incident was first brought to its attention. She said Rendon is no longer employed with the school.

“At the time, there was no indication of any incident involving any other Jubilee students, staff, or campuses,” De Leon said.

Rendon has also had “no interaction” with other Jubilee students or any other Jubilee campuses since his departure, according to De Leon.

Rendon posted a $50,000 bond on July 8, according to Bexar County jail records.

