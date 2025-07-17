Man hospitalized with gunshot wound after altercation on West Side, San Antonio police say

Shooting on the West Side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound following an altercation on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Potosi Street and Southwest 21st Street.

SAPD Public Information Officer Emily Garvin said three men were cutting a tree at the intersection when two people arrived in an unknown vehicle.

Garvin said the two groups started verbally arguing with each other, and it quickly turned physical. At some point, one of the men was shot in his leg.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The relationship between the two groups is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

