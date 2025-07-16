SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek tips in fatal 2024 shooting on West Side

A white Kia SUV was driving westbound on West Houston Street when people in the vehicle shot several rounds at a house, killing a man, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking tips from the public in connection with a fatal 2024 shooting on the West Side.

Officers responded to the shooting just after midnight on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at a home in the 3200 block of West Houston Street, according to police.

A witness reported seeing a white Kia SUV driving westbound on West Houston Street when people in the vehicle shot several rounds at the house. The SUV was then seen turning northbound on 19th Street, police said.

Christian Arriola, 22, was killed in the shooting, police said, and another family member was injured.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for tips that lead to a felony arrest.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

