Affidavit: Man arrested in connection with double murder killed his nephew and girlfriend

A witness told police that Lorenzo Aleman, 48, allegedly shot his girlfriend and nephew to death on July 13 in the parking lot of a H-E-B located in the 4100 block of South New Braunfels Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – An arrest affidavit reveals the man arrested in connection with a double murder on Sunday night killed his nephew and girlfriend, who were “having an intimate relationship.”

In the affidavit, a witness told police that Lorenzo Aleman, 48, allegedly shot his girlfriend and nephew to death at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a H-E-B located in the 4100 block of South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to the witness, “the female victim and the male victim were having an intimate relationship behind the defendant’s (Aleman’s) back.”

SAPD’s arrest warrant identified Aleman’s girlfriend as Beatriz Guzman, 41, and Aleman’s nephew as Jeronimo Ramirez, 31.

Authorities said Guzman and Ramirez were meeting someone, believed to be Aleman, when an altercation took place at the H-E-B parking lot.

Witnesses told officers that Aleman arrived at the scene in a white SUV. He is then accused of approaching Guzman and Ramirez, who were standing side-by-side next to Guzman’s vehicle, and shot them, according to Aleman’s arrest warrant.

Police said Aleman then fled the scene in the white SUV.

During a news conference on Monday morning, witnesses at the scene helped identify the vehicle and Aleman in a photo lineup following his arrest.

SAPD said Aleman was arrested approximately five hours after the shooting.

It is not immediately clear what led up to Aleman finding the couple in the parking lot.

Aleman is being held on a $600,000 bond for capital murder of multiple people, court documents show.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

