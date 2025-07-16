Male inmate identified by ME’s office as suspect arrested for double murder

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a male inmate who died Tuesday at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Lorenzo Aleman, 48, was pronounced dead at around 5:43 p.m., according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Recommended Videos

Aleman’s cause and manner of death are unknown and pending an autopsy, the ME’s office said.

Aleman was charged with capital murder in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a Southeast Side H-E-B, which left two people dead Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

An arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT on Tuesday evening identified the victims as Beatriz Guzman, 41, and Jeronimo Ramirez, 31.

Guzman was Aleman’s girlfriend, and Ramirez was his nephew, according to the affidavit.

Aleman’s cause and manner of death are unknown and pending an autopsy, the ME’s office said.

Deputies said that the Castle Hills Police Department is the agency investigating the in-custody death, per the Sandra Bland Act.

According to KSAT Investigates’ count, Aleman is the eighth inmate to die at the Bexar County jail this year.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Related coverage on KSAT: