Male inmate dies at Bexar County Adult Detention Center, sheriff’s office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A male inmate died on Tuesday at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate was pronounced dead at around 5:43 p.m., BCSO said. His name will not be released until his next of kin has been notified.

KSAT has reached out to the sheriff’s office for information on the charges the inmate faced, as well as his age.

Deputies said that the Castle Hills Police Department is the agency investigating the in-custody death, per the Sandra Bland Act.

According to KSAT Investigates’ count, the male is the eighth inmate to die at the Bexar County jail this year.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

