Man accused of intentionally setting fire to residential building, Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 37-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder, among other charges, after he lit a residential building on fire, according to the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Iker Sanchez — who’s currently jailed at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on an immigration detainer — was charged with arson of habitation, attempted murder and terroristic threat, the fire marshal’s office said.

Recommended Videos

He was taken into custody on Wednesday with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, including San Antonio police’s Raven Unit, in the 1600 block of Michigan Avenue.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Von Ormy Police Department was dispatched to a disturbance in southwest Bexar County for reports of a man who attempted to set a building on fire, according to the fire marshal’s office.

Through further investigation, the fire marshal’s office determined that Sanchez had intentionally set the fire.

Sanchez was booked into the Bexar County jail on a $170,000 bond.

More crime coverage on KSAT: