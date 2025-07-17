San Antonio man sentenced to more than 17 years for possession of child sexual abuse material

(Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

David Guzman, 44, will serve 210 months in federal prison and was ordered to pay $65,000 in restitution.

Guzman was arrested on Dec. 1, 2022, after investigators executed a federal search warrant at his residence.

According to court documents, Guzman downloaded 107 images and 268 videos depicting sexual abuse of infants and toddlers to his cellphone and laptop.

He pled guilty to the charges last year.

