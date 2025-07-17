Otis McKane to appear in court on Thursday, seeks appeal in death penalty case

Otis McKane is appealing his 2021 death penalty sentencing in the killing of former SAPD detective Benjamin Marconi.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man who was sentenced to death in the 2016 killing of a San Antonio police detective is hoping for an appeal when he returns to court on Thursday morning.

Otis McKane was accused of shooting and killing SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi outside the department’s Public Safety Headquarters at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2016.

In the moments before the shooting, Marconi was sitting in his patrol car writing a ticket. A vehicle pulled up behind him.

The driver, who was later identified as McKane, walked up to Marconi’s window and shot him twice in the head.

On July 26, 2021, a Bexar County jury found McKane guilty. Moments later, after Judge Ron Rangel dismissed jurors, McKane stood up and elbowed a bailiff in the jaw in front of a KSAT 12 News camera.

Below is a video of McKane’s verdict, seen and heard live on KSAT 12 in July 2021. At the 2:30 mark of the video below, McKane is seen injuring a bailiff with one of his elbows.

During Thursday’s hearing, McKane will again appear before Judge Rangel in Bexar County’s 379th Criminal District Court.

