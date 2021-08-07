Jury sentences Otis McKane to the death penalty for the shooting death of SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi

SAN ANTONIO – A jury has sentenced a man convicted of killing a San Antonio Police detective to the death penalty.

Jurors deliberated for about 7.5 hours Friday before determining punishment for Otis McKane. It is the first death penalty issued in Bexar County in 5 years.

The Marconi family released the following statement via SAPD regarding the trial:

“With the ending of this emotional trial we would like to take a moment to thank several parties involved.

Thank you to District Attorney Joe Gonzales and his entire office. To Tamara Strauch, Mario Del Prado, and Jessica Schulze — from the bottom of our hearts, we are extremely proud of all the hard work you put into bringing justice for Ben and finding closure for our family. To Judge Rangel, the 379th court staff, and the jury who served on this trial — your professionalism went above and beyond expectations. Thank you to the City of San Antonio and Bexar County + City of Floresville and Wilson County — y’all have our hearts! You have stood beside our family for the past 4.5 years and we are eternally grateful for the outpouring kindness and support you have shown. Thank you for allowing our family to grieve peacefully through this trauma. Thank you to the San Antonio Police Department and Bexar County Sheriff’s Department—you’re family and you forever will be. We love each and every one of you like our own.

Thank you to The 100 Club, C.O.P.S., and SAPOA, your unwavering presence during these last few years and throughout the trial has been honorable and infinitely appreciated.

Thank you to the many friends and family who attended the trial, we are deeply humbled for the amount of love, prayer, and grace we felt through each and every one of you.

And finally, to Detective Benjamin Edward Marconi—THANK YOU for making our lives better, and the lives of everyone you touched. You are eternally missed and we will NEVER forget you—rest easy sweet Ben.”

On July 26, the jury found McKane guilty of capital murder for the execution-style killing of Det. Benjamin Marconi in his patrol car in front of Public Safety Headquarters. Moments after the verdict was read in the courtroom, McKane elbowed a bailiff in the jaw who was attempting to detain him.

The guilt/innocence phase of the trial lasted 11 days over a three-week period. The prosecution called on 55 witnesses to help present its case, while the defense only called one witness, who testified for about 15 minutes.

The punishment phase lasted seven days, with the prosecution presenting 15 witnesses and the defense calling on six witnesses.

The trial marked the first death penalty case in more than five years in Bexar County and was the biggest criminal trial in the county since jury trials reopened from the COVID-19 pandemic.

