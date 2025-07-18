Northeast Lakeview College announces Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree

A sign at one of the entrance's to Northeast Lakeview College.

LIVE OAK, Texas – Northeast Lakeview College has announced plans to offer an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing beginning this fall.

The college, part of San Antonio’s larger Alamo Colleges network, will provide students with hands-on experience and clinical skills necessary for entry-level positions as a registered nurse, according to a Thursday news release.

Northeast Lakeview College serves some of the fastest-growing regions in the state, including Bexar, Comal and Guadalupe counties.

The Alamo Labor Market forecasts an 18.3% growth in this region for nurses and related health care fields through 2030, the release said.

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring the Nursing Program to Northeast Lakeview College,” said Dr. Veronica Garcia, Northeast Lakeview College president. “We can train and prepare registered nurses to address workforce gaps as well as the existing and emerging health care demands of the community.”

Prospective students will practice their hands-on work using an on-campus skills lab. After completing the program, students will be eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN).

“The demand for Registered Nurses statewide is expected to exceed the available supply,” said Dr. Crystal Saulsberry, executive director of Nursing at Northeast Lakeview College. “Providing nursing education at NLC will help bridge this gap.”

Applications are open for the first student cohort, which is expected to begin in fall 2025, the college said. For more on the program and its prerequisites, click here.

