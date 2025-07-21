Kerr County commissioners expected to take up slew of flood-related topics in Monday meeting

Drone footage captured the catastrophic floods that heavily damaged areas of the Texas Hill Country on Friday, July 4, 2025.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Kerr County commissioners are expected to take up a slew of flood-related measures in a special meeting on Monday morning.

Over the weekend, the number of missing people after the devastating Hill Country flooding dropped to three, Kerr County officials said Saturday evening.

The commissioners’ meeting is one of several planned for Monday, related to the flooding.

Ingram City Council, in its first meeting since the July 4 flooding, is expected to begin the process of purchasing an emergency management system, while lawmakers in Austin will convene for the state’s first special legislative session.

Four flood-related topics were added to the special session’s agenda following the flooding, which has killed over 100 people across the state.

Monday’s agenda includes updates on the status of recovery efforts across the county and ratification of an agreement with the Texas Division of Emergency Management for the use of the Hill Country Youth Event Center.

Some of the other items up for discussion include the burn ban in Kerr County and considering a waiver of floodplain permit fees for those affected by the flooding.

