SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for driver in connection with hit-and-run crash on West Side

The driver of the truck failed to render aid to the victim. (Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in late April.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on April 29, 2025, in the 2600 block of Guadalupe Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street.

Police said the victim, a 52-year-old man, was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a white Chevrolet truck.

After the collision, two men exited the truck for a moment before fleeing the scene, according to SAPD.

SAPD said the driver of the truck failed to render aid to the victim and remain at the scene for the arrival of police.

The 52-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

