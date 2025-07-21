Team Rubicon responds rapidly to Hill Country Flood, calls for more volunteers

HUNT, Texas – A group of veteran volunteers from across the state is diligently working to clear debris and repair homes in Hunt following recent Hill Country flooding.

Many residents rushed to find ways to help flood victims, but one group was already on the move. Team Rubicon, a disaster response organization, arrived just days after the flood to assist affected communities.

Team Rubicon maintains a working partnership with state emergency officials to assess and meet community needs quickly. This can include home repairs, emergency medicine, or disaster mapping.

Currently, a team of approximately 40 volunteers is using chainsaws to clear fallen trees, gut houses and remove debris.

Volunteers are camping in tents outside the Hunt Independent School District campus.

“What’s unique is the narrowness of the Guadalupe River, so the destruction is concentrated. That’s what you see; it’s widespread but focused,” said Oscar Arauco, an incident commander from the Austin area.

Arauco encourages residents who are able to join Team Rubicon’s volunteer roster. Volunteers receive training and undergo background checks prior to deployment.

Team Rubicon rotates volunteers every few days and intends to stay in Hunt until their help is no longer needed.

Related coverage from KSAT: