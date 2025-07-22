Kerrville leaders to discuss July 4 flood recovery efforts during workshop, city council meeting

KERRVILLE, Texas – A busy Tuesday afternoon and evening is in store for city leaders in Kerrville.

According to the city’s agenda, which is public and available online, the Kerrville City Council has two gatherings planned: a 4:30 p.m. workshop and a city council meeting at 6 p.m.

Both will take place at City Hall, located at 701 Main Street in downtown Kerrville.

KSAT will livestream the workshop and city council meeting in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Among the topics included on the workshop docket are an update on the city’s “recovery efforts” and its “continuing response” following the deadly Fourth of July flooding, which killed more than 100 people alone in Kerr County.

Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice and Assistant City Manager Michael Hornes will also join the council to discuss those updates, according to the city’s agenda.

Another line item in the workshop agenda will be a “community recovery update,” which will likely include an assessment of how government agencies — such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) — and nonprofits (LiftFund and the Kerrville Chamber of Commerce) are assisting in the aftermath of the flood.

City leaders are expected to open the 4:30 p.m. workshop with comment from “a member of the public” who would like to speak to council members on a topic mentioned in the agenda.

During the 6 p.m. meeting, council members will consider and may take action on at least one topic related to the July 4 flooding.

The council will decide whether it will allow the Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves “to calculate the Voter-Approval Tax Rate” with a Special Taxing Unit due to Kerr County’s inclusion on a list of Texas counties where a disaster declaration was made.

