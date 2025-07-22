‘Nobody has called us’: Ingram City Council still waiting on updates from Kerr County after deadly floods

INGRAM, Texas – Discussion was kept short on Monday night at the Ingram City Council meeting.

“We have no information,” Mayor Claud Jordan said. “Nobody has called us. Nobody has contacted us.”

Just over two weeks since the deadly Hill Country floods, Jordan said he’s had little to no communication with Kerr County officials, which was supposed to change on Monday at the monthly Ingram City Council meeting.

Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas was supposed to give an update after the July 4 floods, but he didn’t show because of “scheduling conflicts.”

Stuart Gross, the city’s code enforcement officer, said the lack of communication was “disrespectful.”

“It’s just a crying shame the way we were treated as a city,” Gross said in the meeting.

Some progress was made for the city on Monday night. City Council approved opening an account for monetary donations to Ingram for disaster relief. The council also briefly discussed adding an emergency warning system, but tabled the discussion for the next meeting.

Gross said Ingram is still processing what happened just two weeks ago.

“We haven’t had time to grieve yet; we’re just trying to put it all back together,” he said. “There are a lot of heroes here.”

KSAT has reached out to the Joint Information Center for Kerrville and Kerr County on Monday night, requesting an interview with Thomas and a response to Monday night’s Ingram City Council meeting.

Read also: