Sisterdale volunteer firefighters move forward after historic flooding

SISTERDALE, Texas – More than two weeks after devastating flooding swept through Kendall County and the Hill Country, recovery efforts in Sisterdale are shifting into a new phase.

First responder crews that have been working around the clock since the July 4 disaster are now scaling back. The Sisterdale Volunteer Fire Department said it is transitioning back to normal operations while continuing to help the community recover.

On the Fourth of July, the Guadalupe River rose to more than 34 feet, which surged over FM 1376 and left extensive damage behind.

“Right now, it’s hard to look at the river and not feel a little resentment for what happened here,” Sisterdale Volunteer Fire Chief Brian Reilly said. “It’s not the river’s fault, but it’s a reminder of the power of nature.”

The flood left debris scattered for miles along the riverbanks, creating challenges for the ongoing cleanup.

“As the recovery efforts start to close out and the cleanup comes in, cleanup is a challenge,” Reilly said. “There’s a lot of debris. There’s what will become fuel if it’s not removed as things dry out and wildfire season comes.”

The county remains under a burn ban. Officials are urging property owners not to burn debris.

“The burn ban is in place to ensure that recovery efforts can complete without somebody inadvertently destroying something that needed to be recovered,” Reilly said.

While the physical cleanup continues, the fire department is also focused on emotional recovery for the community.

The department’s annual fundraiser, scheduled for Aug. 9, will be redirected to support flood victims.

“We didn’t feel right asking the community for more for us,” Reilly said. “We’re turning that fundraiser into a benefit for flood relief and trying to get some of this back to the families.”

