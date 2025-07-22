San Antonio City Council District 9 to hold blood drive for Hill Country flood victims

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s District 9 announced plans to hold a blood drive in support of victims of the Hill Country floods.

The community blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday outside the District 9 City Council Office, located at 16500 San Pedro Avenue.

The drive is organized by District 9 Councilwoman Misty Spears, the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center and Frost Bank.

“Flood victims in Kerr County are facing unimaginable loss,” Spears said. “In moments like these, every act of care matters. Donating blood is a simple yet powerful way to give hope and healing to someone in crisis.”

Appointments can be scheduled in advance; however, walk-ins will be accommodated if space allows.

Complimentary cookies will be available from 9 a.m. to noon. From noon to 2 p.m., complimentary paletas will be offered.

Click here to schedule an appointment.

