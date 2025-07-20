Gruene Hall hosts ‘Dance Hall to Dance Hall’ benefit for Hill Country dancehall after deadly floods

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Texas’ oldest dance hall opened its floor Sunday to support a community staple damaged in the deadly Hill Country floods.

Gruene Hall hosted the “Dance Hall to Dance Hall” event and pledged to donate all proceeds to Crider’s Rodeo & Dancehall.

"It’s just one of the good old dance halls, it hasn’t been city-fied, and it’s kind of just like back to the roots of what you think of when you think about an old dance hall," said Megan Bruinsma, whose family owns Crider’s Rodeo and Dancehall.

Crider’s was set to celebrate its 100th anniversary on July 4. However, during the centennial anniversary, floodwaters rose into its restaurant area and completely submerged its rodeo grounds.

The family that operates Crider’s told KSAT last week that the dance hall survived the storm.

Crider’s is determined to come back stronger and continue its legacy for generations to come, the family said.

“The support has helped. There’s so many people behind us, and all the families, and community and stuff is kind of like that boost, Bruinsma said. “We have support behind us. We can rebuild, we can try to pick up the pieces and keep going.”

“We saw the benefit and we said we’d like to come support,” said Ethan Collier with his family. “I think it’s amazing. I mean, you know, at the end of the day, everybody comes together, everybody helps out, especially during a tragedy, so we just wanted to come and show our support.”

“It’s Texans helping Texans,” said Taylor Collier. “We’re through and through.”

