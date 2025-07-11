Texas Hill Country dancehalls’ 100-year milestone turns somber as deadly floods wreak havoc

INGRAM, Texas – Crider’s Rodeo & Dancehall turned 100 years old on the Fourth of July.

The dancehall sits in the heart of the Texas Hill Country along the Guadalupe River, just miles from Hunt.

Crider’s 100-year milestone was a momentous occasion they will never forget, but not for the usual reasons.

Stepping off the dance floor at Crider’s, visitors are met with the devastation caused by the deadly floods that swept through the area on July 4.

Megan, whose family has operated Crider’s for a century, and AJ, the rodeo announcer, shared their experiences amid the disaster.

Both Megan and AJ have lost people they knew in the floods, underscoring the deep personal toll on the community.

Despite the widespread destruction, Crider’s itself remains standing. For the first time, floodwaters rose into the restaurant area, and the rodeo grounds were submerged.

Yet, Megan and AJ emphasized that the dancehall survived the storm.

“Yeah, I think we’re all just living a bad dream at this point,” Megan said, reflecting the mood of the Hill Country as it mourns the losses.

Still, the spirit of Crider’s is one of resilience and rebirth. Crider’s was founded on July 4, 1925, as a benefit for the Hunt School, featuring a fireworks show.

Megan and AJ want everyone to know that this flood will not mark the end for Crider’s.

The historic venue is determined to come back stronger and continue its legacy for generations to come.

