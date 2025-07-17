Gruene Hall to host benefit event on Sunday for Hill Country dancehall after floods

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Texas’ oldest dance hall is opening the floor to support a community staple damaged in the deadly Hill Country floods.

Gruene Hall will donate all of its proceeds on Sunday to Crider’s Rodeo & Dancehall.

Crider’s — which was supposed to celebrate its 100th anniversary on July 4 — saw floodwaters rise into its restaurant area and completely submerge its rodeo grounds.

The family that operates Crider’s told KSAT last week that the dancehall survived the storm.

Crider’s is determined to come back stronger and continue its legacy for generations to come, the family said.

Gruene Hall said it will have free live music all day Sunday, featuring:

Oscar Ornelas from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ryan Ross & Zach Blue from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

South Austin Moonlighters from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Ben McPeak from 6 to 7 p.m.

Austin Gilliam from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

