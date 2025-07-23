Gov. Abbott adds 4 counties to state’s flood disaster declaration, bringing statewide total to 30

(Jacquelyn Martin, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Donald Trump, left, speaks as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott listens during a roundtable discussion with first responders and local officials at Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville, Texas, during a tour to observe flood damage, Friday, July 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott added four counties to the state’s disaster declaration following catastrophic flooding hit Texas earlier this month.

In a Wednesday news release, Abbott said Edwards, Kinney, Real and Schleicher counties are joining 26 other counties that already received a state disaster declaration from the governor’s office.

Abbott also requested President Donald Trump to add nine counties — Edwards, Guadalupe, Kimble, Lampasas, McCulloch, Menard, Reeves, Schleicher and Sutton — to the federal disaster declaration.

According to governor’s office, damage assessments show that Guadalupe, Kimble, McCulloch and Menard counties exceed the criteria for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA’s individual assistance programs provide financial assistance to assist with qualified disaster-related expenses.

Abbott also said Edwards, Lampasas, Reeves, Schleicher and Sutton counties exceed federal criteria for FEMA public assistance.

Public assistance programs are intended to provide financial relief to repair or replace public infrastructure damaged by storms.

Trump must approve Abbott’s request to add these counties before people or local governments make formal FEMA requests for funds.

