Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Pleasanton, Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office says

Smoke from a reported fire in the 1700 block of Corgey Road was visible from approximately 11 miles away on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

PLEASANTON, Texas – Several agencies have responded to a large structure fire in Pleasanton, Texas, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office reported the fire on Saturday evening in the 1700 block of Corgey Road.

Multiple fire departments, ACSO and Atascosa EMS are on the scene, according to the post.

The sheriff’s office advises drivers to watch and yield to emergency vehicles in the area.

At this time, it’s unknown if any injuries have been reported.

KSAT has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

KSAT has a crew en route to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

