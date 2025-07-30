State Senate, House joint committee on disaster preparedness to hold meeting in Kerrville

The recently created state Senate and state House committee on disaster preparedness and flooding are set to hold its second meeting in two weeks on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

KERRVILLE, Texas – The recently created state Senate and state House joint committee on disaster preparedness and flooding is set to hold its second meeting in two weeks.

After meeting for the first time on July 23 in Austin, the committee will reconvene on Thursday morning in Kerrville.

The meeting at 9:30 a.m. will be livestreamed. KSAT 12 News anchor Steve Spriester and reporter Zaria Oates will be in Kerrville with updates from the joint meeting throughout the day on Thursday.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the formation of the joint committee on July 10, six days after deadly flooding in the Hill Country was responsible for the deaths of 108 people in Kerr County.

An additional nine bodies were recovered in Kendall County. During a Tuesday news conference, Kendall County Judge Shane Stolarczyk said those bodies came from communities upstream.

According to the committee’s agenda, the members’ meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center located at 3785 State Highway 27 in Kerrville.

The meeting’s topics of discussion will include:

State and local response to the flash flooding on July 4

Meteorological data collection and modeling

Post-disaster mental health resources

Public witnesses who would like to testify before the joint committee may do so for a maximum of three minutes. Registration to testify will only be available on-site.

