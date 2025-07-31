Woman dies after shooting at apartment complex in northwest Bexar County, Sheriff Salazar says

A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Dietz Elkhorn Road, near Fair Oaks Ranch.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman has died after a shooting in northwest Bexar County on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported before 4 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Dietz Elkhorn Road, near Fair Oaks Ranch.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said a neighbor heard a gunshot and went outside to find the woman with a gunshot wound in the breezeway.

She was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead. She was in her late 50s or early 60s.

Salazar said deputies don’t believe there’s a threat to the public.

Deputies are processing the scene and investigating whether the woman died by suicide. The gun, which was jammed, was found at the scene.

“At this point, we don’t know who the weapon belongs to, but it was there with her,” Salazar said. “We haven’t found any evidence that she was despondent, but we have yet to talk to family members.”

She lived alone, he said.

“We’re actively processing and looking for leads,” Salazar said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

