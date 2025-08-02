Low & Steady event unites San Antonio’s Lowrider community, raises $16K to support families battling childhood cancer

On Saturday, June 28, 2025, the heart of San Antonio was filled with culture, compassion, and community as "Low & Steady for the Cause" brought together lowrider car clubs, families, and supporters for a powerful day of unity and purpose.

On Saturday, June 28, the heart of San Antonio was filled with culture, compassion and community as “Low & Steady for the Cause” brought together lowrider car clubs, families and supporters for a powerful day of unity and purpose.

Hosted at Essex Modern City, the event raised $16,000 in just three hours to benefit families facing the challenges of childhood cancer.

Organized by Ma Hila’s Heart Children’s Cancer Foundation, the event featured an impressive display of lowrider vehicles, live music, local food vendors, artists and small businesses, all contributing to a shared goal — supporting families during one of the most difficult times of their lives.

“This wasn’t just a car show. It was a show of love,” said Jason Massiatte, CEO of Ma Hila’s Heart. “To raise $16,000 in just three hours speaks to how deeply our community cares, especially when it comes to our most vulnerable children fighting cancer.”

Local heroes, lifesaving impact

The success of the fundraiser is credited to members of San Antonio’s lowrider community — individuals who often go unrecognized.

These are veterans, parents, Toyota employees, business professionals and community coaches. They are the neighbors who show up, lead by example and give back without expecting recognition.

Much like the pediatric cancer warriors they support, they demonstrate extraordinary resilience and compassion through quiet acts of service.

Their contributions underscore a simple yet powerful truth: when communities come together, genuine change occurs.

A South Side story of strength and solidarity

Community-based efforts, such as “Low & Steady for the Cause,” are critical, especially in a climate where national funding for pediatric cancer remains limited. The strong presence and support from San Antonio’s South Side underscored the city’s commitment to standing with families in crisis.

Sponsors and community partners

Ma Hila’s Heart extends its sincere gratitude to all who helped make the event possible. Key sponsors and partners included:

Bexar County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores

Brooks

H-E-B

iHeartRadio

Community First Health Plans

Blues Cares

Live from the Southside

ADKF Public Accountants

Robinson General Contractors

Localism

Generations Federal Credit Union

IBC Bank

True Branding

Gamez Law Firm

Appreciation is also extended to the many vendors, car clubs, volunteers and the organization’s dedicated board members who committed their time and resources to bring the event to life.

Supporting real families in real time

Funds raised from the event will be used to directly support families with essential needs, including housing, transportation, food and mental health services, while children are undergoing active treatment. The event served as a promise to those families that they are not alone.

Learn more and get involved

To learn more about Ma Hila’s Heart and how to support families affected by childhood cancer, click here.

About Ma Hila’s heart

Ma Hila’s Heart Children’s Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families affected by childhood cancer through direct services, emotional wellness and community-based resources.

The foundation works to ensure that no family faces the childhood cancer journey alone.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

