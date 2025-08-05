San Antonio ranked as one of top five cities with worst phone etiquette, survey finds

FILE - A woman looks at a hand held device on a train in New Jersey on May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A survey found that San Antonio was ranked among the top American cities with the worst phone etiquette.

NumberBarn, a phone number management company, said that San Antonio was #4 out of 20 cities with the rudest phone etiquette in America during its latest survey.

Survey results were found by asking a total of 1,509 Americans in the largest metro areas about their phone behavior in private, social and public settings.

What do these results mean? In this survey, bad phone etiquette was defined as:

Using a phone while walking in front of others - San Antonio ranked first overall out of the cities surveyed.

Talking on the phone while waiting in line - San Antonio ranked second overall out of the cities surveyed.

Using the speakerphone feature in public - San Antonio ranked third overall out of the cities surveyed.

Watching videos or listening to music without headphones - San Antonio ranked fourth overall out of the cities surveyed.

San Antonio was not the only Texas city to make the list, or even the top ten.

NumberBarn cited Austin as the #3 city with the worst phone etiquette, and Houston was ranked as #6.

Additional findings from the survey across the U.S. include:

One in five Americans ended a relationship because of poor phone etiquette - this is around 22% of Americans in the survey.

53% of Americans admit to using their phone in front of their partner, with 56% of these individuals being women and 51% being men.

Out of the 1,509 total Americans surveyed, the most likely demographic to talk on their speakerphone in public was Gen Z (making up 47% of the survey group).

Only one in four of the Americans surveyed said they always put their phone away during a social interaction. Out of this ratio, the Baby Boomer demographic was the most likely to put their phone away when socializing.

NumberBarn said that the survey could be biased due to answers being reliant on self-reporting. This can be subject to recall or social desirability bias.