Less than one month remains to apply for federal assistance following July flooding, FEMA says

SAN ANTONIO – Hill Country and Central Texas homeowners, renters and businesses have less than 30 days to request federal help after catastrophic floods pummeled the state last month.

In a news release, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said the deadline to send in an assistance application is Thursday, Sept. 4.

The agency said only 10 counties are considered eligible for disaster assistance following July flooding that killed more than 100 people statewide: Burnet, Guadalupe, Kerr, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson.

FEMA suggests flood survivors file insurance claims on their primary homes, personal property and vehicles before filing an application with the agency.

For example, a grant from FEMA can be used to rent housing for survivors displaced by the flooding or if “the disaster caused an injury or illness,” according to the news release.

Applications can be submitted here.

Business owners can also file for a physical disaster loan with the Small Business Administration (SBA). According to FEMA, the SBA “provides low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations and businesses of all sizes.”

Similar to FEMA, the SBA’s application deadline for the loan is also Sept. 4.

Survivors can also use the FEMA mobile app or call FEMA’s helpline at 800-621-3362.

