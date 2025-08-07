Sam’s Burger Joint to host benefit concert for flood victims

Sam's Burger Joint will host a benefit concert for those impacted by the Hill Country Floods.

SAN ANTONIO – Sam’s Burger Joint will hold a benefit concert for those affected by deadly flooding last month across the Texas Hill Country.

The concert will take place on Saturday at the 300 block of Grayson Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring continuous band performances, according to a Facebook post from the burger restaurant.

Admission is $20, and all proceeds will be donated to the Kerrville Folk Festival Foundation, a nonprofit that gives to those in need and promotes community.

While normally promoting the craft of songwriting, the foundation is now focused on directing funding to specific, flood-related needs in Kerrville.

Donations can be made at the door, or you can purchase tickets online, Sam’s Burger Joint said.

Featured artists at the benefit concert will include Steve Sellers and Los Tacuaches, Rich Hall, Rudi Harst, John Whipple and more.

You can find the full list of artists on the restaurant’s website.