WATCH at 1 p.m.: George Strait to present checks from benefit concert to families impacted by Hill Country floods

INGRAM, Texas – Country music legend George Strait will be presenting checks from his benefit concert to people affected by the floods in the Texas Hill Country.

Strait is scheduled to present the checks at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, in Ingram. Gov. Greg Abbott is also expected to be in attendance.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

On July 27, Strait hosted an intimate donor dinner and benefit concert in Boerne, with local first responders receiving complimentary tickets.

Donations were collected by the 501 (c) (3) Vaqueros Del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund and will be distributed to families directly affected by the floods.

“The destruction and loss in our community from the recent floods is hard to wrap your head around,” Strait said in a July 11 news release. “Our hearts and prayers are with you all.”

Strait and Vaqueros del Mar were joined by William Beckmann, Ray Benson, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillon, Riley Green, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Kyle Park and Hudson Westbrook at the benefit concert.

