Buc-ee’s donates $1 million to Hill Country foundation fueling flood recovery efforts

(Bruce E. Stidham - Special to th, Image provided by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

HILL COUNTRY, Texas – Buc-ee’s announced a $1 million donation to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, as families continue working to recover from the July 4 floods.

The announcement comes days after the foundation announced it has raised more than $100 million for flood recovery.

Founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin III surprised foundation leadership with the announcement on Thursday morning.

“We really appreciate this,” Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country CEO Austin Dickson said. “We are going to be able to put people back in their homes (and be) able to help our first responders.”

Lowe’s Home Improvement also announced a $100,000 donation to the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday.

Fire Chief Charles Holt said the donation will help the department get new gear, after it lost nearly all of its equipment in the flood.

The hardware store also donated $25,000 of merchandise to the Hunt Store, a century-old community staple destroyed by the flooding.

The Hunt Store also received a donation of 10,000 shelf-stable meals from PepsiCo for people affected by the floods.

Texas-based cooler company YETI also donated $10,000 and a bundle of its products to a Center Point resident who said she lost almost everything.

A full list of how companies are helping flood victims can be found here.

