Schedule: San Antonio residents can provide feedback on proposed city budget at town halls

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio will have multiple town halls throughout August so residents can learn about the fiscal year 2026 proposed budget.

Residents are invited to give feedback and ask questions on the proposed budget at the town halls.

Free parking will be available on-site. American Sign Language and Spanish interpreters will be provided, according to the city’s website.

Here’s the schedule for the upcoming town halls:

District 1 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at Central Library, 600 Soledad St., 78205.

District 2 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, 200 Noblewood Drive, 78220.

District 3 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 18, at the Southside Lions Senior Center, 3303 Pecan Valley Drive, 78210.

District 4 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at the Robinette Community & Senior Center, 1423 South Ellison Drive, 78245.

District 5 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 25, at the Normoyle Community Center, 700 Culberson Ave., 78225.

District 6 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 25, at the Cuellar Community Center, 5626 San Fernando St., 78237.

District 7 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, at the Garza Community Center, 1450 Mira Vista, 78228.

District 8 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 27, at the Phil Hardberger Urban Ecology Center, 8400 NW Military Highway, 78231.

District 9 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at the Walker Ranch Senior Center, 835 W. Rhapsody Drive, 78216.

District 10 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 18, at the Northeast Senior Center, 4135 Thousand Oaks Drive, 78217.

Youth Edition town hall is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, at Central Library, 600 Soledad St., 78205.

The $1.67 billion General Fund is the city’s checking account, covering services such as police, fire, parks, the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, Animal Care Services, and regular street maintenance. However, two of its biggest sources of revenue, property and sales tax, are growing much more slowly than the cost of providing those services.

The city estimates that the 2026 fiscal year budget will have a $20.8 million deficit, which would explode to $151.8 million a year later.

To find the closest town hall near you, click here. For more information or to register for a town hall, click here.

