1 dead, another injured after fiery crash near JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A person died and another was injured after a vehicle crash ended in flames near Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened in the 600 block of Harry Wurzbach Road just after 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle was allegedly speeding just before crashing into a stone pillar and was being pursued by police from Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills and San Antonio.

Military police from Fort Sam Houston pulled the driver out of the vehicle, who was later transported to the hospital, SAPD said.

The extent of the driver’s injuries was unclear.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS officials.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

Read more: