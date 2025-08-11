Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed Sunday night after being hit by a vehicle while reportedly panhandling, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of South General McMullen and Castroville Road.

The driver, a man in his mid-70s, reportedly had a hard time seeing while driving at night, according to an SAPD sergeant on the scene.

Police said the man drove his sedan up on the median at the intersection of South General McMullen and Castroville Road, where the victim, a female in her mid-40s, was standing.

The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sergeant said, but later died.

Police said there are no signs of intoxication in the driver, but they are investigating.

