Man killed in West Side dirt bike crash while attempting to go around traffic, police say

A dirt bike on the side of Marbauch Road after police said the driver crashed into a pick-up truck on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. The roughly 30-year-old man driving the dirt bike was killed in the crash, while a teenage male passenger was injured.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed while attempting to go around traffic on a dirt bike on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The roughly 30-year-old dirt bike driver died just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday after colliding with the back of a pick-up truck on Marbauch Avenue, a sergeant on the scene told KSAT.

After attempting to go around the truck, police said the driver swerved back into the lane and hit the pick-up truck. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

It is unclear whether the dirt bike driver was speeding, but the sergeant said even a small-speed crash can kill those not wearing a helmet.

The sergeant also said the dirt bike should not have been driven on a neighborhood road.

A teenage male passenger was also riding on the back of the dirt bike, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

