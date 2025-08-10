Skip to main content
Clear icon
92º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man killed in West Side dirt bike crash while attempting to go around traffic, police say

Police said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

A dirt bike on the side of Marbauch Road after police said the driver crashed into a pick-up truck on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. The roughly 30-year-old man driving the dirt bike was killed in the crash, while a teenage male passenger was injured. (Emilio Sanchez, KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed while attempting to go around traffic on a dirt bike on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The roughly 30-year-old dirt bike driver died just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday after colliding with the back of a pick-up truck on Marbauch Avenue, a sergeant on the scene told KSAT.

Recommended Videos

After attempting to go around the truck, police said the driver swerved back into the lane and hit the pick-up truck. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

It is unclear whether the dirt bike driver was speeding, but the sergeant said even a small-speed crash can kill those not wearing a helmet.

The sergeant also said the dirt bike should not have been driven on a neighborhood road.

A teenage male passenger was also riding on the back of the dirt bike, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Read also on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos