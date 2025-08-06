After escaping a burning truck, survivor of deadly motorcycle crash now faces long recovery

SAN ANTONIO – Carlos Diosdado said he had seconds to survive last Sunday.

“Everything was fire,” he said. “Everything was (happening) very fast, and all the airbags were popping.”

Diosdado said the light had just turned green near the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and Logwood Avenue on the evening of July 27. After looking both ways, he began to drive forward.

He told KSAT he didn’t see the motorcycle coming.

The motorcyclist, who was later identified as Chandler Krueger, 25, crashed into Diosdado’s truck. Another vehicle was also involved in the wreck.

Krueger died at the scene.

Video captured by people near the crash showed the vehicles catching on fire just after impact.

WATCH BELOW: Video shows deadly motorcycle crash on South Side, bystanders rushing to help drivers

“Some people started yelling,” Diosdado said. “My driver’s side was stuck.”

Diosdado said he got out through his truck’s passenger side.

“I jumped into the other side, and I just kicked it out,” he said.

In the fire, Diosdado said he lost his truck, his clothes and his tools for work.

Diosdado said he only had minor injuries, but the crash still keeps him up at night.

“You never know what can happen,” he said. “You close your eyes, and you see all the things that happened.”

Read also: