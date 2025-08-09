Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after West Side crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North San Dario Avenue and Culebra Road, police said. The driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala told police she believed she struck something with her vehicle but was unsure what it was.

Police said officers searched the area and found an unidentified female who sustained “major injuries” in the crash. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The pedestrian was known to be crossing an area where there was not a cross walk,” police said in a preliminary report.

The driver remained at the scene and assisted with the investigation, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also: