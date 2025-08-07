Schertz police searching for motorcyclist who fled crash; 2 schools placed in secure status

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is searching for a motorcyclist who fled after a crash involving another vehicle on Wednesday, prompting a secure status at two nearby school campuses, according to a press release.

The crash happened just after noon on the Interstate 35 northbound access road near Fairlawn Road.

Upon arrival, police said the man had already left the scene.

The motorcycle involved did not have a license plate, and its vehicle identification number did not match any registered vehicle, according to Schertz police.

As a precaution, the School of Science and Technology Schertz and Sippel Elementary School were placed on secure status, police said. The campuses have since lifted the status.

Classes do not start at either school until next week, according to the schools’ academic calendars.

According to the release, the secure status allows all perimeter doors to be locked and prohibits anyone from entering or exiting the buildings, while normal activities continue inside.

The man is described as approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall or 6 feet, police said. He was wearing a white shirt, white socks and carrying a backpack.

Police also said the man may have suffered a severe road rash on his left arm.

The release states police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.

