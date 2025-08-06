Man arrested after 2 vehicle crashes in stolen truck on SW Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Tuesday morning after fleeing a fiery vehicle crash on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Mario Alberto Vedia, 43, was arrested and charged with evading arrest.

Officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle accident on Southwest Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road around 9:45 a.m.

The responding officers found one of the vehicles involved was stolen and attempted to contact the driver, identified as Vedia, who then drove away “at a high rate of speed,” an SAPD preliminary report said.

Vedia wrecked the vehicle, a Dodge pickup truck, and it caught fire, police said. Vedia then ran from the scene on foot, but was apprehended by officers.

It is not clear from SAPD’s report how far apart the two crashes were, nor where Vedia was apprehended in relation to the second crash.

Specifics about the cause of the first crash are unclear, though the report said no serious injuries occurred.

Details around where the vehicle was stolen from are unknown.

Bexar County court records indicate he is also charged with collision involving injury and unauthorized use of a vehicle, with bonds listed at $35,000 and $25,000, respectively.

