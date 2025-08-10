Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-10, San Antonio police say

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A 19-year-old motorcyclist died early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 10, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday on I-10 West near Colorado Street. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on I-10 when he approached a curve, lost control and was ejected.

Police said the motorcycle crashed into a concrete pillar.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not been identified as of Sunday morning.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Multiple motorcyclists have died in recent crashes. In late July, three motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in a single weekend.

Days later, motorcyclists died in separate crashes on the West Side and far West Side.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

