Five Northside ISD schools affected by power outages on first day of school, district says

SAN ANTONIO – Five Northside Independent School District (NISD) schools were hit with power outages on the first day of school, according to a district official.

The power outages began showing on CPS Energy’s power outage map just after 6 a.m., with the most significant showing on the Northwest Side.

The affected schools were:

Elrod Elementary School

Carson Elementary School

Connally Middle School

Timberwilde Elementary School

Fernandez Elementary School

Barry Perez, an NISD spokesperson, said the issue was related to CPS Energy, and the affected schools were coming back on slowly around 7:00 a.m.

Perez said that district electricians had been dispatched to all five schools as a precaution.

In an email to KSAT just after 8 a.m., a CPS Energy spokesperson said, “There was failed overhead equipment and power was restored shortly before 7 am.”

