Five Northside ISD schools affected by power outages on first day of school, district says

The issue was related to CPS Energy and resolved before 7 a.m., utility says

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Northside ISD (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Five Northside Independent School District (NISD) schools were hit with power outages on the first day of school, according to a district official.

The power outages began showing on CPS Energy’s power outage map just after 6 a.m., with the most significant showing on the Northwest Side.

The affected schools were:

  • Elrod Elementary School
  • Carson Elementary School
  • Connally Middle School
  • Timberwilde Elementary School
  • Fernandez Elementary School

Barry Perez, an NISD spokesperson, said the issue was related to CPS Energy, and the affected schools were coming back on slowly around 7:00 a.m.

Perez said that district electricians had been dispatched to all five schools as a precaution.

In an email to KSAT just after 8 a.m., a CPS Energy spokesperson said, “There was failed overhead equipment and power was restored shortly before 7 am.”

