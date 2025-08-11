North East ISD students eager to go into second year of early-college program

North East Independent School District’s early college program is going into its second year with at least 300 students excited for the back-to-school season.

The program includes 150 incoming first-year students and 150 sophomores.

The program is called MacArthur United Early College High School, and it specializes in the education and business fields.

By the time their students complete the four-year program and graduate, they will have 60 college hours under their belt and their associate degree in either education or business.

The hands-on experience takes place beyond the classroom.

“Over the summer, we got the opportunity to take our ninth grade students who just finished their freshman year to an elementary and they were give the opportunity to teach third and fourth graders how to create an invention and it was a really cool experience because the students got a chance to act as the teacher and they did a really good job,” said Melody Faraji, the business and education training teacher.

One of the perks of this school is that it is much smaller, which allows students and teachers to build stronger relationships.

“It was so amazing,” said Isabella Salazar, a student going into her 10th grade year with the program. “The teachers are great, and my classmates are so fun. I am really excited about this new year, especially going into art.”

If you are interested in joining the program and you are a part of NEISD, more information can be found on the district’s website.