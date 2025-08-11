Southwest ISD welcomes back more than 13,000 students for new school year

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday morning, Southwest Independent School District will start off the 2025-26 school year by welcoming in more than 13,000 students across its 18 campuses in the San Antonio area.

Staff will welcome bus drivers at their bus barn early in the morning before sending them off to pick up students at 5:30 a.m.

The district said on its website that the board approved raises of $2,500 for teachers with 3-4 years of experience, $5,000 for 5+ years of experience and a 2% raise for all other full-time staff.

First bells will ring at 8:10 a.m. for elementary school campuses, with middle school and high school campuses following at 7:30 a.m. and 8:55 a.m., respectively.

More back-to-school information is available on the district’s website here.

