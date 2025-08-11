Gas station clerk hospitalized after being shot, pistol-whipped in attempted robbery, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A clerk was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound and a head injury after an attempted robbery at a Northeast Side gas station, according to San Antonio police.

The robbery happened around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday at a Valero gas station in the 10400 block of Interstate 35 northbound, not far from Thousand Oaks Drive.

SAPD said that a man in dark-colored clothing attempted to rob the gas station at gunpoint.

The female clerk was shot in the arm and pistol-whipped on the head after she pepper-sprayed the man in an attempt to get him to leave, police stated.

Police said that the man who attempted to rob the gas station fled the scene in a Black Mazda.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

