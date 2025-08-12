Free Narcan dispenser in San Antonio installed by moms who lost kids to fentanyl poisoning

SAN ANTONIO – Jai Rodrigue was just 23 years old when he lost his life to fentanyl poisoning two years ago.

“He loved life itself, very outgoing person, very passionate about playing guitars. He loved family,” Jai’s mom, Krystal Plaisance, said.

When Jai lost his life, he had been sober and in recovery for six months.

“He did make the decision to take a Xanax in which it wasn’t Xanax, it was fentanyl,” Krystal Plaisance said.

After her son’s death, Krystal Plaisance joined a group of moms, known as the Angel Moms, who have lost their children the same way.

Their nonprofit Soles Walking 4 Souls began as the first fentanyl awareness walk in the state of Texas. Now the moms regularly hold presentations at schools, businesses and churches, educating the public about fentanyl.

“It’s everywhere, it’s in everything, and nobody talks about it because it is like just a stigma, like, ‘Not my kid, my kid would never do that,’ but it’s anybody’s kid,” Krystal Plaisance said.

Soles Walking 4 Souls also educates about Narcan, the medication that reverses fentanyl poisoning or any opioid overdose.

The Angel Moms just installed San Antonio’s first-ever free Narcan dispenser at the San Antonio Recovery Center outpatient location at 7122 San Pedro Ave., Suite #114.

“I chose that location because that’s where Jai was in outpatient treatment, and I think it’s such an important place to have it,” Krystal Plaisance said.

Each of the dispensers comes with directions at the bottom showing the signs of fentanyl poisoning and directions for using Narcan.

Above those directions are rows of Narcan boxes. Anyone can walk in and take one. There is no sign-in, no form to fill out, no prescription.

The dispenser holds up to 100 boxes. The one at San Antonio Recovery Center has only been there a month, but Krystal Plaisance has already had to refill it.

“I do believe that it is saving lives, and we just got to keep on educating and spreading the word,” she said. “It’s got to have a purpose to why he’s not here. If we can just save one life or if I can just save one parent from having to go through this, it’s worth it.”

The group plans to install more Narcan dispensers around town, each featuring a different Angel Mom’s loved one.

Any families in Texas who have lost loved ones to fentanyl poisoning can contact Soles Walking 4 Souls to have a Narcan dispenser placed in town and dedicated to their child.

The public can help fund the project by donating to the organization through its website and going to the annual walk this year on Oct. 12.

Related coverage on KSAT.com: