Texas leaders, moms who lost kids to fentanyl unite for second awareness walk

SAN ANTONIO – A handful of mothers who lost their children to fentanyl poisoning created an enormous movement, which led to a long line of local, state, and federal leaders vowing to do their part in stopping fentanyl poisoning.

“Two years ago, on June 11, 2022, I lost my youngest son Cody to illicit fentanyl poisoning. He was a beautiful young man,” said Kathy Drago.

“This is what I’m going to do. I’m going to be Jake’s voice,” said Martha Johnson, who lost her son to fentanyl poisoning.

“This is my nephew Ryan Matthew Garcia Jr. He thought he was taking a Percocet, but it was laced with fentanyl,” said Janet Zarate.

These families have taken the bravest step, sharing their pain and anger. And it didn’t take long for Texas leaders from near and far to hear their call.

In 2023, several of the mothers organized the first-ever fentanyl awareness walk, ‘Soles Walking 4 Souls.’ Hundreds of people showed up, and the leaders who jumped on board from the start were there again this year.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott offered a call to action.

“You all know about fentanyl. Far more Texans do not know about it. So, we have a tall task ahead of us to educate all Texans across the state - and if we can do that, we’re going to be far more successful in eliminating deaths,” said Abbott.

Each speaker echoed that it’s about all of our futures.

“In the last three and a half years, our state troopers have seized over half a billion lethal doses of fentanyl statewide. That’s enough to kill every man, woman, and child in America,” said Texas Department of Safety Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez.

There’s already one tool, Narcan, which reverses the effects of fentanyl or other opioids. But to save lives, people must carry it and know how to use it.

“Lay them on their back. All you gotta do is take this, stick it in their nose, and press that red button,” said Dr. Bill Drees with UT Health San Antonio.

Narcan is available for free in many places. One way to obtain it is through UT Health San Antonio’s nursing school. Or email or call the angel moms through the Soles Walking 4 Soles website.